Credit Card Theft Ring: 30 including 6 Bangladeshis accused in New York
Thirty people have been arrested and charged in connection with a stolen credit card and identity theft ring in Queens, New York. The ring was responsible for stealing personal credit information from hundreds of consumers at a cost of more than $3.5 million in losses to individuals and financial institutions, prosecutors said.
