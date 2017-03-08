Credit Card Theft Ring: 30 including ...

Credit Card Theft Ring: 30 including 6 Bangladeshis accused in New York

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Thirty people have been arrested and charged in connection with a stolen credit card and identity theft ring in Queens, New York. The ring was responsible for stealing personal credit information from hundreds of consumers at a cost of more than $3.5 million in losses to individuals and financial institutions, prosecutors said.

