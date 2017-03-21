Cops seek man who killed dog by tossi...

Cops seek man who killed dog by tossing it from Queens balcony

12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The suspect was arguing with his girlfriend inside her apartment when he grabbed the small dog and threw it from the balcony. Cops are looking for a 35-year-old man who killed his girlfriend's beloved dog by tossing it from her seventh floor apartment balcony, officials said Tuesday.

