Cops seek man who killed dog by tossing it from Queens balcony
The suspect was arguing with his girlfriend inside her apartment when he grabbed the small dog and threw it from the balcony. Cops are looking for a 35-year-old man who killed his girlfriend's beloved dog by tossing it from her seventh floor apartment balcony, officials said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
