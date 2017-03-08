Cops bust up drug gang linked to wave of stabbings in Queens park
A wave of stabbings linked to a drug gang that ruled over a Queens park led to an NYPD crackdown that netted 14 arrests Thursday, official said. Over the past two years, the violent gang, known as Always Banging Kings, ruled over Travers Park at 78th St. and 34th Ave. in Jackson Heights, officials said.
