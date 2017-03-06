'Cop killer' found guilty on all charges in 2015 slaying 0:0

A Manhattan jury Monday convicted a career thug of fatally shooting an NYPD cop in the head during a foot chase in East Harlem as many officers and the victim's family wept in the gallery. Tyrone Howard, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and a slew of other charges for the tragic slaying of Officer Randolph Holder in October 2015 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.