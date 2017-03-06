'Cop killer' found guilty on all charges in 2015 slaying 0:0
A Manhattan jury Monday convicted a career thug of fatally shooting an NYPD cop in the head during a foot chase in East Harlem as many officers and the victim's family wept in the gallery. Tyrone Howard, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and a slew of other charges for the tragic slaying of Officer Randolph Holder in October 2015 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 min
|Unbiased Chargers...
|43,109
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|20 min
|unknown
|247
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|33 min
|NYStateOfMind
|335,473
|Cuomo and Clinton Agenda
|59 min
|Corruptocraticans
|3
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|16,073
|N.Y. police officer says not guilty of plan to ... (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|GhoulishPhart
|12
|Officer arrested in ghoulish plot (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|ZombiePhart
|30
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|7 hr
|NEMO
|2,552
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC