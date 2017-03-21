Con Edison : New York City Passes Century Mark for Solar Generation...
New York City residents and businesses are using the power of the sun to generate more than 100 megawatts of clean, renewable power. Con Edison customers in the city have completed 9,700 projects, producing 101.2 megawatts.
