Columbia coed shot dead in 1977 'Son of Sam' killing

A 19-year-old Columbia University coed was shot in the face at point-blank range and killed last night on a quiet street in Forest Hills Gardens, Queens, less than 100 yards from the spot where another young woman was shot to death a little over a month ago. The gunman fled, but police said they had a description.

