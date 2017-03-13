City Couple's Move To Ossining Featured In The New York Times
Omar Lopez, who was raised in Brooklyn, and his wife, Grace O'Shaughnessy, a Dutchess County native, were recently featured in The New York Times real estate section. After living in Harlem for four years, the couple decided to move to Ossining.
