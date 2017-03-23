Chon family charged with tax evasion
From NBC : The family owners of a popular spa destination in Queens have been indicted on felony charges for failure to pay $1.5 million in taxes over the course of three years, authorities announced Wednesday. The owners of Spa Castle Inc., a 100,000-square foot spa facility in College Point, Queens, didn't pay the sales, withholding, corporate and MTA surcharge taxes they owed from 2010 through 2013, state officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Queens Crap.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|5 min
|Wall specialist
|2,863
|trump wants a vote tomorrow for trumprynhealth ...
|2 hr
|Ministry of Truth...
|2
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Ministry of Truth...
|1,322
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|tiffany
|1,068
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,628
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|43,442
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Maxalverez
|158
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC