Charges Dropped Against Shia LaBeouf After Museum Protest Scuffle, DA Says
The Queens District Attorney's office is dropping an assault charge against Shia LaBeouf , after the "Transformers" actor was arrested earlier this year following a fight outside his now-shuttered art installation at the Museum of the Moving Image. A Queens DA spokeswoman said Friday that they declined to pursue a case against LaBeouf, who was arrested on Jan. 26 for shoving and pulling a man's scarf at the site of a protest against President Donald Trump the actor's art collective staged in Astoria.
