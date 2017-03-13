Can New York's Mayor Do More to Protect the City's Immigrants?
Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to protect immigrants from Trump's deportation machine, but some of his own policies might get in the way. Ninaj Raoul didn't have much time to talk when I called her on February 14. The executive director of Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees was busy phoning all the organization's pregnant clients to warn them to skip their appointments at Kings County medical center in Brooklyn until further notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|7 min
|EL NEMO the Brill...
|2,695
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|15 min
|Barbara
|43,292
|What happened to all the interracial dating in ...
|23 min
|lavon affair
|3
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|25 min
|jimi-yank
|6,418
|CANUCK GIRL GUIDES Refuse to Travel into U.S. !
|26 min
|Gruntersville Ala...
|3
|Make Hollywood Great Again
|28 min
|enforce FARA
|7
|Skype Names
|1 hr
|Oscar
|9
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Get down
|696
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|The Don
|335,556
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC