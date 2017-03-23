Bronx Pol Demands the Death Penalty f...

Bronx Pol Demands the Death Penalty for White Supremacist Who Murdered a Black Man in Manhattan

Bronx Councilman Andy King called for the death penalty for a white supremacist who traveled from Maryland to New York City to kill a 66-year-old black man in Midtown Manhattan, arguing for "eye for an eye justice"-that "you should be executed if you want to execute somebody." Army veteran James Harris Jackson was charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime after he stabbed Queens native Timothy Caughman to death with a sword on 36th Street and 9th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, according to the New York Times .

New York, NY

