Bronx EMT's Accused Killer Let Out Without Bail Despite Long Rap Sheet

The man accused of killing EMT Yadira Arroyo was released without bail by a Bronx Criminal Court Judge in February, despite a lengthy rap sheet and a request by prosecutors to keep him behind bars, according to court records and the Bronx District Attorney's Office . Jose Gonzalez, 25, who allegedly killed Arroyo after stealing her ambulance in The Bronx on Thursday and reversing into her, fatally hitting her and injuring her partner, has 25 criminal cases - mostly for disorderly conduct and drugs - in The Bronx, and six other cases across the city, according to authorities.

