Broadway theatres to stay open Tuesda...

Broadway theatres to stay open Tuesday night despite snow

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Broadway producers have decided to keep theatres open Tuesday night for the hardy folks willing to brave the snow and sleet. Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, says, "For visitors who are staying in hotels and can't get home, it's a great time to see a show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 1 hr Hmu 151
Dang! Trump paid a lot of tax 2 hr Former Trump basher 1
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr Paul Yanks 43,318
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Paul Yanks 335,559
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 2 hr Paul Yanks 6,425
trumpcare -- ryancare just about to implode 2 hr wearescrewed 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr ThomasA 313,492
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr EL NEMO the Brill... 2,706
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 4 hr Larry 710
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC