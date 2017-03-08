Blaze rips through Queens Chinese res...

Blaze rips through Queens Chinese restaurant

14 hrs ago

The blaze started in the basement of the Lake Pavilion restaurant on Main St. near the Horace Harding Expressway at about 3:40 p.m. The flames burned through the first floor, and grew to a five-alarm blaze before firefighters brought it under control at about 8:30 p.m.

New York, NY

