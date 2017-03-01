Bike-riding gunmen shoot Brooklyn woman in back with stray bullet
A Brooklyn woman was struck in the back by a stray bullet when a pair of bicycle-riding gunmen opened fire on a car Wednesday afternoon, police sources said. The 43-year-old woman was walking along Myrtle Ave. by Harman St. in Bushwick when the two shooters started firing at a white Honda just before 4:30 p.m., sources said.
