Baby Girl Killed After Driver Hits Stroller in Queens Intersection: NYPD
A 1-year-old baby girl was killed after a driver ran over her stroller as she and her mom were crossing a busy intersection on their way home Thursday night, police said. The girl, Skylar Perkins, and her mother were crossing at the corner of 94th Street and 23rd Avenue on Thursday before 9 p.m. when Wallace Ramirez made a right turn in his pickup from 94th Street into the stroller, police and witnesses said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|8 min
|Unbiased Chargers...
|43,466
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|9 min
|Princess Hey
|17,798
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|18 min
|Princess Hey
|16,148
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|21 min
|jimi-yank
|335,639
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|47 min
|Warrior X
|1,330
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|49 min
|Boycott Hawai shy...
|2,910
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,549
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|True
|1,085
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC