Baby Girl Killed After Driver Hits St...

Baby Girl Killed After Driver Hits Stroller in Queens Intersection: NYPD

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

A 1-year-old baby girl was killed after a driver ran over her stroller as she and her mom were crossing a busy intersection on their way home Thursday night, police said. The girl, Skylar Perkins, and her mother were crossing at the corner of 94th Street and 23rd Avenue on Thursday before 9 p.m. when Wallace Ramirez made a right turn in his pickup from 94th Street into the stroller, police and witnesses said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 8 min Unbiased Chargers... 43,466
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 9 min Princess Hey 17,798
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 18 min Princess Hey 16,148
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 21 min jimi-yank 335,639
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 47 min Warrior X 1,330
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 49 min Boycott Hawai shy... 2,910
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr mdbuilder 63,549
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 9 hr True 1,085
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC