Baby Girl Killed After Driver Hits Stroller in Queens Intersection: NYPD

A 1-year-old baby girl was killed after a driver ran over her stroller as she and her mom were crossing a busy intersection on their way home Thursday night, police said. The girl, Skylar Perkins, and her mother were crossing at the corner of 94th Street and 23rd Avenue on Thursday before 9 p.m. when Wallace Ramirez made a right turn in his pickup from 94th Street into the stroller, police and witnesses said.

