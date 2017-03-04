Attack on speaker stuns Middlebury
Students and professors at Middlebury College were ashamed and embarrassed after an explosive protest Thursday night that has forced the school to reconsider what it means to embrace free speech. The normally peaceful campus of Middlebury College, with its mountain backdrop and elite reputation, was shaken last week after violent student protestors shut down a talk by controversial conservative social scientist Charles Murray and injured a Middlebury professor who was with him.
