Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Over Last Year
There are 2 comments on the Forward story from 9 hrs ago, titled Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Over Last Year. In it, Forward reports that:
New York's hate crime wave, which started after President Donald Trump's November election, has continued in the new year, with the city police department releasing figures that show a virtual doubling of anti-Semitic incident reports over this time last year. "Hate crimes are up in this city.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Forward.
|
Ottawa, Canada
|
#1 2 hrs ago
As a Canadian white Christian I used to visit nyc once to twice per year but since November 8th I have decided not to travel to the USA while there are all these active hate groups operating. This is not to say that Canada does not have these groups, it does, but at home I have citizenship rights whereas in the USA I am an alien. As the world becomes more polarized travel agencies may have to focus more on domestic travel destinations. I am especially concerned about people being targeted by random strangers who think they are illegals. If you suspect illegal immigration call the authorities don't assault strangers.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 2 hrs ago
YES !.. Have Your Kids Join my New TRUMP Youth Club !
Report your Relatives for Un-Republican-Like Behavior !
DEPORT Juice to The Bronx !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 min
|Paris
|2,520
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|29 min
|The Scranton Scra...
|63,447
|TRUMP BANNED from PRESS CORPS DINNER !
|36 min
|Winnipeg TOR Serv...
|6
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|38 min
|Sick
|13,094
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|59 min
|Lou Brown
|335,510
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Concerned_American
|26,714
|ODE to TRUMP !
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|17
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Mets Mad Hatter
|43,112
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC