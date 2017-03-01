Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York ...

Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Over Last Year

There are 2 comments on the Forward story from 9 hrs ago, titled Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Over Last Year. In it, Forward reports that:

New York's hate crime wave, which started after President Donald Trump's November election, has continued in the new year, with the city police department releasing figures that show a virtual doubling of anti-Semitic incident reports over this time last year. "Hate crimes are up in this city.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Scared

Ottawa, Canada

#1 2 hrs ago
As a Canadian white Christian I used to visit nyc once to twice per year but since November 8th I have decided not to travel to the USA while there are all these active hate groups operating. This is not to say that Canada does not have these groups, it does, but at home I have citizenship rights whereas in the USA I am an alien. As the world becomes more polarized travel agencies may have to focus more on domestic travel destinations. I am especially concerned about people being targeted by random strangers who think they are illegals. If you suspect illegal immigration call the authorities don't assault strangers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Carrot-Top Clown

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 2 hrs ago
Scared wrote:
As a Canadian white Christian I used to visit nyc once to twice per year
but since November 8th I have decided not to travel to the USA
while there are all these active hate groups operating.
This is not to say that Canada does not have these groups, it does,
but at home I have citizenship rights whereas in the USA I am an alien.
As the world becomes more polarized
travel agencies may have to focus more on domestic travel destinations.
I am especially concerned about people being targeted by random strangers
who think they are illegals.
If you suspect illegal immigration call the authorities don't assault strangers.
YES !.. Have Your Kids Join my New TRUMP Youth Club !
Report your Relatives for Un-Republican-Like Behavior !
DEPORT Juice to The Bronx !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 min Paris 2,520
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 29 min The Scranton Scra... 63,447
TRUMP BANNED from PRESS CORPS DINNER ! 36 min Winnipeg TOR Serv... 6
Time to go? (Jun '15) 38 min Sick 13,094
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 59 min Lou Brown 335,510
last post wins! (Jun '10) 1 hr Concerned_American 26,714
ODE to TRUMP ! 1 hr 2 Dogs 17
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Mets Mad Hatter 43,112
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC