Anna Sui to Receive Honorary Degree From New School

Anna Sui will receive an honorary degree from The New School at the university's 81st commencement exercises on May 19. Also receiving honorary degrees are Ai-jen Poo, an activist on behalf of domestic workers and the elderly, and Barbara Hillary, an explorer and cancer survivor, who at the age of 75, was the first African-American woman to reach the North Pole. The graduation, which will be presided over by President David E. Van Zandt, takes place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens.

