Adults stranded without a credential
Whether it is Gov. Cuomo's proposal to provide free CUNY and SUNY tuition to most families, or Mayor de Blasio 's Computer Science for All program, or the spread of universal pre-kindergarten, promising ideas are cropping up everywhere. Unfortunately, this creativity and passion do not extend to an area neglected for far too long: adult education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Presidential his...
|63,495
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|6 min
|EL NEMO the Brill...
|2,681
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|15 min
|Unbiased Chargers...
|335,535
|Stella mad at global warming
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|1
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|1 hr
|About Face
|6,413
|Pope discusses climate, immigrants in historic ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|49
|Ellen Degeneres ( GAY IS WRONG) REPENT
|1 hr
|God Hates Sin
|3
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Jennifer
|687
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|the don
|43,282
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC