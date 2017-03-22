Accused EMT killer waives court appea...

Accused EMT killer waives court appearance

Read more: News12.com

The man accused of killing an on-duty EMT in Soundview last week waived his right to appear before a judge Wednesday, according to his lawyer. The alleged killer in the on-the-job death of Yadira Arroyo, the 44-year-old emergency medical technician, was expected to appear in court Wednesday, however, the court date has been postponed to April 5. THE BRONX - The man accused of killing an on-duty EMT in Soundview last week waived his right to appear before a judge Wednesday, according to his lawyer.

