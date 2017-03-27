A New York investor makes a $1.06 million profit on Donald Trump's childhood home
It's a deal that would make the president proud: A New York investor made a US$750,000 profit on Donald Trump's childhood home, flipping it for a 54 per cent premium in a matter of weeks. Real estate investor Michael Davis bought the five-bedroom, Tudor-style home in Queens for US $1.39 million , sight unseen, right before the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 min
|Bronto
|43,550
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|11 min
|jimi-yank
|335,669
|Rangers talk back (Oct '07)
|20 min
|Doug Weight
|7,789
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|26 min
|NEMO
|2,977
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|FORREST
|17,809
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|FORREST
|16,160
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Ben
|1,141
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC