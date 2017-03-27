A New York investor makes a $1.06 mil...

A New York investor makes a $1.06 million profit on Donald Trump's childhood home

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

It's a deal that would make the president proud: A New York investor made a US$750,000 profit on Donald Trump's childhood home, flipping it for a 54 per cent premium in a matter of weeks. Real estate investor Michael Davis bought the five-bedroom, Tudor-style home in Queens for US $1.39 million , sight unseen, right before the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 6 min Bronto 43,550
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 11 min jimi-yank 335,669
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 20 min Doug Weight 7,789
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 26 min NEMO 2,977
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 31 min Long Island Liberal 63,591
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr FORREST 17,809
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 hr FORREST 16,160
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr Ben 1,141
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC