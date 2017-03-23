A giant U-shaped skyscraper designed ...

A giant U-shaped skyscraper designed for New York City could...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Manhattan developers keep building skyscrapers taller and taller, but Greek architect Ioannis Oikonomou hopes to break a new kind of record. calls, "the world's longest building" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr NEMO 2,891
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 3 hr Kim Jo 6
paul ryan goes into hiding.....from trump 3 hr releaseyourtaxes 1
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 4 hr FORREST 16,144
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 hr FORREST 17,787
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr Unbiased Chargers... 43,450
noone came to save trump because he quit trying... 5 hr releaseyourtaxes 1
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 8 hr Larry 1,083
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC