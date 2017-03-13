5-Alarm Fire Forces Acclaimed Queens ...

5-Alarm Fire Forces Acclaimed Queens Restaurant to Temporarily Shutter

Read more: Grub Street

On Sunday afternoon, a five-alarm fire broke out at Lake Pavilion , Flushing's critically acclaimed Cantonese restaurant. The fire started around 3:40 p.m. in the restaurant's basement, burned through the first floor, and went on for five hours until firefighters were able to get it under control around 8:30 p.m. There were, thankfully, no injuries.

