5-Alarm Fire Forces Acclaimed Queens Restaurant to Temporarily Shutter

On Sunday afternoon, a five-alarm fire broke out at Lake Pavilion , Flushing's critically acclaimed Cantonese restaurant. The fire started around 3:40 p.m. in the restaurant's basement, burned through the first floor, and went on for five hours until firefighters were able to get it under control around 8:30 p.m. There were, thankfully, no injuries.

