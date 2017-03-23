46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in NY from South Korea
A crate holding two puppies rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are loaded onto an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport by Animal Haven Director of Operations Mantat Wong, left, and volunteer Nicole Smith Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. The Humane Society International is responsible for saving 46 dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stevie - (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Scarlett
|179
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|booooops
|2,945
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|zabach
|313,662
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|hello
|161
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Alex Nicole
|26,716
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,657
|4 Levittown brothers accused in $70-million coi... (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|John
|428
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Paul Yanks
|43,488
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Mike Litoris
|1,088
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC