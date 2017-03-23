46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in NY from South Korea
A crate holding two puppies rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are loaded onto an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport by Animal Haven Director of Operations Mantat Wong, left, and vol... . Two dogs that were rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm nuzzle each other aboard an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York.
