3 Homeless Shelters Opening in Crown Heights Area Soon, City Says

Three shelters are set to open in the neighborhood, at least two of them within the next two months, as part of a plan to create 90 new facilities for homeless New Yorkers , city officials said Wednesday. The first of those will open this month on Bergen Street, DNAinfo New York first reported Tuesday, housing 106 men over 50 years old.

