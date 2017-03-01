3 Homeless Shelters Opening in Crown Heights Area Soon, City Says
Three shelters are set to open in the neighborhood, at least two of them within the next two months, as part of a plan to create 90 new facilities for homeless New Yorkers , city officials said Wednesday. The first of those will open this month on Bergen Street, DNAinfo New York first reported Tuesday, housing 106 men over 50 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|15 min
|Now_What-
|13,082
|Arrest obama and administration for treason
|19 min
|Wall specialist
|6
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|19 min
|Paul Yanks
|43,049
|Zeal for Life Challenge potential side effects:... (Sep '13)
|54 min
|Jillybean
|93
|" Bang-Zoom - Right to the Moon ! " - TRUMP and...
|59 min
|that thing she HUGE
|3
|ODE to TRUMP !
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|11
|Any girls about downtown manhattan?
|1 hr
|Paul Yank
|13
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|8 hr
|EL NEMO the Great
|2,456
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC