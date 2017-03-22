22 people injured in Brooklyn apartme...

22 people injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

Read more: New York Daily News

The blaze started on the third-floor of a seven-story building on E. 26th St. by Flatbush Ave. in Flatbush at about 9:15 p.m., sources said. "The fire started in an outlet in a wall.

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,645

