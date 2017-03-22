22 in VA arrested in largest gun bust in Brooklyn, NY history
Prosecutors say a New York undercover officer bought 217 guns and assault rifles and dismantled a trafficking ring that operated out of Virginia. "In Virginia, our laws are so little, you know, I can give guns away," one trafficker is heard saying on the wiretap recording.
Read more at NBC12.
