11 real estate players charged in deed fraud scheme in Queens

9 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

A grand jury indicted 11 people and two Queens-based companies on Wednesday on allegations they tricked homeowners into signing away their properties. Police arrested nine people and are looking to bring two others into custody, Gothamist reported.

