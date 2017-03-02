11 real estate players charged in deed fraud scheme in Queens
A grand jury indicted 11 people and two Queens-based companies on Wednesday on allegations they tricked homeowners into signing away their properties. Police arrested nine people and are looking to bring two others into custody, Gothamist reported.
