Worker, 28, killed in Queens by forklift he was operating
The 28-year-old got off the forklift after putting it in neutral, causing the machinery to lurch forward and pin him. A 28-year-old construction worker was crushed to death outside an FDNY warehouse in Queens when his forklift lurched forward, pinning him to a van, police sources said.
