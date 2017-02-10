Worker, 28, killed in Queens by forkl...

Worker, 28, killed in Queens by forklift he was operating

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The 28-year-old got off the forklift after putting it in neutral, causing the machinery to lurch forward and pin him. A 28-year-old construction worker was crushed to death outside an FDNY warehouse in Queens when his forklift lurched forward, pinning him to a van, police sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 6 min TRUMP INCONTINENT 1,382
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 7 min FORREST 15,919
Suffolk Acadamy Of Medicine Genocidal Jews 16 min EXECUTIVE ORDER 2
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 16 min FORREST 17,417
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 18 min TRUMP KNOWS ALL 2,044
News At Miraj Islamic School, a strong curriculum in... 26 min Carol the Pope - ... 2
The Three R's: Reichwing Republican Rants (Sep '10) 1 hr 2 Dogs 1,835
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 20 hr Paul Yanks 335,280
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Earthquake
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,792,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC