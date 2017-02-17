Woman from Uzbekistan waits 2 months for NYC to ID mom's body
Marina Gorbunova, 30, has been stuck in NYC for two months waiting to claim the body of her mother, Lyubov Gorbunova . She flew 6,300 miles from Uzbekistan to New York, intent on claiming the body of her slain mother and laying her to rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PREET Bharara and Judge John Gleeson HSBC BANK ... (Jan '16)
|26 min
|Plots
|13
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|43 min
|Paul Yanks
|42,587
|Sen John McCain Opium Dealing Treason
|1 hr
|Plotts
|1
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|17,522
|Check this out
|2 hr
|Nicole
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|American Independent
|313,362
|Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant
|4 hr
|Plotts
|61
|Where is the President
|5 hr
|2 Dogs
|50
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,445
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC