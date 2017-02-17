Woman from Uzbekistan waits 2 months ...

Woman from Uzbekistan waits 2 months for NYC to ID mom's body

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Marina Gorbunova, 30, has been stuck in NYC for two months waiting to claim the body of her mother, Lyubov Gorbunova . She flew 6,300 miles from Uzbekistan to New York, intent on claiming the body of her slain mother and laying her to rest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PREET Bharara and Judge John Gleeson HSBC BANK ... (Jan '16) 26 min Plots 13
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 43 min Paul Yanks 42,587
Sen John McCain Opium Dealing Treason 1 hr Plotts 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr SweLL GirL 17,522
Check this out 2 hr Nicole 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr American Independent 313,362
Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant 4 hr Plotts 61
Where is the President 5 hr 2 Dogs 50
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 23 hr Paul Yanks 335,445
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,000,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC