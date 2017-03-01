Why heroin and classroom sex aren't e...

There are 2 comments on the New York Post story from 11 hrs ago, titled Why heroin and classroom sex aren't enough to get teachers fired anymore 0:0. In it, New York Post reports that:

The jurists are increasingly refusing to side with city education bigs to punish rogue educators fired for drug- and sex-related offenses, according to a review of recent cases by The Post. At the heart of the troubling trend is a legal standard that requires the courts to defer to the city's Department of Education when it terminates a teacher - unless the judge believes that the firing "shocks the conscience" experts said.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
Same reason as everything else in the world. Because IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT!!!
25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#2 2 hrs ago
If I were a fourteen , or fifteen year old kid, I would of got myself to the "women's march on Washington", with a good supply of condoms....
