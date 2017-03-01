Why heroin and classroom sex aren't enough to get teachers fired anymore 0:0
There are 2 comments on the New York Post story from 11 hrs ago, titled Why heroin and classroom sex aren't enough to get teachers fired anymore 0:0. In it, New York Post reports that:
The jurists are increasingly refusing to side with city education bigs to punish rogue educators fired for drug- and sex-related offenses, according to a review of recent cases by The Post. At the heart of the troubling trend is a legal standard that requires the courts to defer to the city's Department of Education when it terminates a teacher - unless the judge believes that the firing "shocks the conscience" experts said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Post.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Same reason as everything else in the world. Because IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT!!!
|
#2 2 hrs ago
If I were a fourteen , or fifteen year old kid, I would of got myself to the "women's march on Washington", with a good supply of condoms....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|20 min
|Princess Hey
|16,048
|Ode to Bush (Mar '09)
|35 min
|Minister of Infor...
|2,107
|ODE to TRUMP !
|42 min
|Minister of Infor...
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|58 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,419
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|17,616
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Maude
|1,314
|DONALD TRUMP WILL be a GREAT PRESIDENT !
|2 hr
|I Told You So
|1
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|jimi-yank
|13,821
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|Bloody Anderson
|2,440
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|jimi-yank
|43,011
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC