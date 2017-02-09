Watch: Raw video of fatal fire in Port Richmond home
The Advance has obtained footage of the fatal fire that ripped through a Port Richmond home during a snow storm on Staten Island Thursday. The fire at 1028 Post Ave. reached a third alarm with a response of about 33 units and 138 firefighters before it was brought under control after about two hours.
