VIDEO: Adriano Espaillat Comes Under Fire After Replacement Joins the IDC
Newly elected Congressman Adriano Espaillat came under fire during a town hall over the weekend from locals angry about his chosen state senate replacement, Marisol Alcantara's choice to join the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference . Alcantara is one of nine Democrats - including Queens' Jose Peralta and Brooklyn's Jesse Hamilton - who have broken away from voting with their party to periodically cast their votes with Republicans, to the frustration of their Democratic constituency and former colleagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
