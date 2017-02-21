VIDEO: Adriano Espaillat Comes Under Fire After Replacement Joins the IDC

Newly elected Congressman Adriano Espaillat came under fire during a town hall over the weekend from locals angry about his chosen state senate replacement, Marisol Alcantara's choice to join the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference . Alcantara is one of nine Democrats - including Queens' Jose Peralta and Brooklyn's Jesse Hamilton - who have broken away from voting with their party to periodically cast their votes with Republicans, to the frustration of their Democratic constituency and former colleagues.

