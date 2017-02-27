Vice co-founder shames victims of alleged neo-Nazi beatdown 0:0

Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes tweeted the identities of two brothers allegedly beat up by "skinheads" in a Manhattan bar, because he believes the pair embellished their tale - but police sources say they have a mountain of evidence that knocks down his theory. "I found the brothers who made up that story about being attacked by skinheads," McInnes tweeted, along with the pair's names.

