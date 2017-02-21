US charges 10 in steroid ring linked to Miami gym operator

Ten people have been charged with operating a $10 million steroid distribution ring allegedly overseen by a Miami man who co-owns a popular bodybuilding gym called Iron Addicts, federal authorities said Wednesday. Prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, announced steroid distribution and money laundering charges against 37-year-old Richard Rodriguez of Miami and nine others, seven of whom live in South Florida and have been arrested.

