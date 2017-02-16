Two NYPD cops accused of lying on search warrant, to grand jury
Officer Sasha Cordoba walks to her arraignment Thursday on charges of making false statements in court records and proceedings and conducting an illegal search. Two NYPD cops - including one decorated by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg - were arrested Thursday on accusations they fabricated seeing a man with a gun in Washington Heights and repeated the lie on a search warrant and before a grand jury.
