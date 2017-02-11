Two New York City men plead guilty in ISIS-related terror case

Two New York residents accused of conspiring to support ISIS and plotting to set off a pressure-cooker bomb in the city have pleaded guilty to all charges against them, federal prosecutors and New York City officials said. Munther Omar Saleh, 21, of Queens, and Fareed Mumuni, 22, of Staten Island, were charged with "conspiring and attempting to provide material support" to ISIS, also known as ISIL, and with assaulting and conspiring to assault federal officers, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

