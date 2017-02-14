Two muggers arrested for stealing mai...

Two muggers arrested for stealing mailman's keys in Bay Ridge

Cops arrested two who were involved in holding up a U.S. Postal Service worker and taking off with his keys. Cops busted two muggers in Brooklyn a day after one robbed a U.S. Postal Service worker of his keys, police said Wednesday.

