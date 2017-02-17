Thousands of demonstrators across US say 'Not My President'
Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents' Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. The numbers weren't close to the million-plus who thronged the streets following Trump's inauguration a month earlier, but the message was similar.
