This Former Baseball Executive Left H...

This Former Baseball Executive Left His Job to Help Immigrants

Alexandra Rizio has long fought for refugees in her professional life, starting as a volunteer with the Refugee and Immigrant Fund in Queens, New York. Today, she is a senior staff attorney at Safe Passage Project, where she also serves as co-coordinator of the Unaccompanied Latin American Minor Project , a collaboration with City University of New York's John Jay College of Criminal Justice that provides pro bono legal assistance to children in deportation proceedings.

