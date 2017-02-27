This Former Baseball Executive Left His Job to Help Immigrants

Alexandra Rizio has long fought for refugees in her professional life, starting as a volunteer with the Refugee and Immigrant Fund in Queens, New York. Today, she is a senior staff attorney at Safe Passage Project, where she also serves as co-coordinator of the Unaccompanied Latin American Minor Project , a collaboration with City University of New York's John Jay College of Criminal Justice that provides pro bono legal assistance to children in deportation proceedings.

