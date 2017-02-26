The Port Authority's new airport fee is highway robbery
More specifically, to come to or leave them: The PA would levy the fee on people coming and going by taxi or hired car. The idea is that charging people $4 would cut down on traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KIMMEL Rocks OSCARS !
|13 min
|snarky anarchy
|3
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|20 min
|IVANTA BOGO MOMENT
|47
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|24 min
|Al Gorbal Warming
|63,402
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|25 min
|Jubilation T Corn...
|2,359
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|31 min
|Paul Yanks
|42,966
|New York bodega adds 'Trump Sandwich' to its menu
|36 min
|TRUMPs GOATHERD
|3
|OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10)
|39 min
|De Oppresso Liber
|20,340
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC