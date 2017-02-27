The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce Nor...

The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce North American Tour

9 hrs ago Read more: Spin

The Jesus and Mary Chain 's first album in 19 years, Damage and Joy , comes out on March 24. The legendary UK band has just announced that it will be supporting it with string of North American tour dates in May. Tickets for most shows will be going on sale later this week and can be purchased via their website, but NYC-area fans can grab tickets to the band's May 14 Brooklyn show now. Check out the full list of dates below, and take a listen to the singles from the album, "Amputation" and "Always Sad" .

