The Cecilia Chorus of New York to Present Oedipus the King

The Cecilia Chorus of New York, Mark Shapiro , Music Director, will present Oedipus The King, a World Premiere of a commissioned work by The Brothers Balliett for chorus, speaker and instrumental ensemble on Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 PM at Church of the Holy Trinity, 316 E. 88th St., between 1st and 2nd Aves. in Manhattan.

New York, NY

