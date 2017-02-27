The Cecilia Chorus of New York to Present Oedipus the King
The Cecilia Chorus of New York, Mark Shapiro , Music Director, will present Oedipus The King, a World Premiere of a commissioned work by The Brothers Balliett for chorus, speaker and instrumental ensemble on Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 PM at Church of the Holy Trinity, 316 E. 88th St., between 1st and 2nd Aves. in Manhattan.
