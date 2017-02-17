The Artist Documenting the Rise of Ne...

The Artist Documenting the Rise of New York's Giant Ferris Wheel

Bill Murphy has for decades been the unofficial recorder of Staten Island's changing landscape - a role for which his talents and vision are uniquely suited. Though immensely popular with tourists, the Staten Island Ferry has for decades been a tease for the many local cultural institutions at the far end of the voyage who have consistently failed - though not for lack of trying - to convince daily boatloads of sightseers to linger on the island long enough to partake of its unique museums, ballparks, historical sites, and nature preserves.

