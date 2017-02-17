Taxstone Indicted On Gun Charges In I...

Taxstone Indicted On Gun Charges In Irving Plaza Shooting

An indictment has been handed down in the Irving Plaza shooting involving Troy Ave. Brooklyn podcaster, Taxstone, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for his alleged role in the incident, Bossip reports. According to the site, Taxstone, faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegally obtaining a firearm through interstate commerce.

