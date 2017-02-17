Taxstone Indicted On Gun Charges In Irving Plaza Shooting
An indictment has been handed down in the Irving Plaza shooting involving Troy Ave. Brooklyn podcaster, Taxstone, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for his alleged role in the incident, Bossip reports. According to the site, Taxstone, faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegally obtaining a firearm through interstate commerce.
