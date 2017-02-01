Suspected drug fiend stabs Queens clerk 20 times
A 24-year-old drugstore clerk found dead in a Queens basement apartment had been stabbed "some 20 times" during the violent fight over drugs that led to his death, officials said Wednesday. "This was a dramatic fight that was inside that room he was in," NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said about the killing of Efrain Vargas inside a 91st St. home near 91st Ave. in Woodhaven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 min
|Carlos
|335,124
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|9 min
|Displaced Met fan
|42,418
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|13 min
|Princess Hey
|17,285
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|42 min
|Paul Yanks
|6,304
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|55 min
|Princess Hey
|15,846
|I want President Obama back
|1 hr
|Blutarsky
|27
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|2 hr
|Nonlib
|4
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 hr
|The Feed Store Boys
|1,818
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Toddy G
|661
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC