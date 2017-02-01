Suspected drug fiend stabs Queens cle...

Suspected drug fiend stabs Queens clerk 20 times

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A 24-year-old drugstore clerk found dead in a Queens basement apartment had been stabbed "some 20 times" during the violent fight over drugs that led to his death, officials said Wednesday. "This was a dramatic fight that was inside that room he was in," NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said about the killing of Efrain Vargas inside a 91st St. home near 91st Ave. in Woodhaven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 min Carlos 335,124
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 min Displaced Met fan 42,418
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 13 min Princess Hey 17,285
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 42 min Paul Yanks 6,304
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 55 min Princess Hey 15,846
I want President Obama back 1 hr Blutarsky 27
Canada's response to a mosque massacre 2 hr Nonlib 4
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 4 hr The Feed Store Boys 1,818
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 9 hr Toddy G 661
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC