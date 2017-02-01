Suspected drug fiend stabs Queens clerk 20 times

A 24-year-old drugstore clerk found dead in a Queens basement apartment had been stabbed "some 20 times" during the violent fight over drugs that led to his death, officials said Wednesday. "This was a dramatic fight that was inside that room he was in," NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said about the killing of Efrain Vargas inside a 91st St. home near 91st Ave. in Woodhaven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.