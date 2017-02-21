Suspect in East New York man's death ...

Suspect in East New York man's death appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The family of a slain East New York man packed a Downtown Brooklyn courtroom Friday morning as the suspect in his death faced a judge. In court, the defense attorney requested cellphone records that he said could be vital in the case and prove the defendant's innocence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 5 min Goober of Glovers... 20,333
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 min Guinness Drinker 2,333
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 min Republican Ostrich 63,384
TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS for PIZZA ! 23 min Cheesy Donald Trump 11
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 28 min Daisie May- OrMayNot 1,404
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 32 min CNN - Just Walk Away 9
CELEBRITIES Come Out for TRUMP ! 34 min Old Millennia Tramp 7
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 10 hr Paul Yanks 42,878
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC