Suspect in 2005 NYC beheading says 'I'm not a monster'

Kwauhuru Govan argues with Judge Neil Firetog in Brooklyn Superior Court during his arraignment for the murder of Rashawn Brazell on Feb. 22. A suspect charged in the cold-case beheading of a Brooklyn man said he is "not a monster," and that the victim was like "family" to him. Kwauhuru Govan, in a Rikers Island interview with the Daily News, insisted cops got the wrong guy, even though he was already being held on charges that he kidnapped, murdered and dismembered a Brooklyn girl in 2004.

